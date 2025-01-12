Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old son, Knox, were photographed shopping for supplies, such as food and water, to assist those affected by the devastating fires

Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner, Snoop Dogg Pic/AFP

Listen to this article From Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner to Snoop Dogg, celebs help victims of LA wildfires, provide food, water, clothing x 00:00

Amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, Hollywood celebs have been seen taking proactive steps to help those in need. At least 16 people have lost their lives in the wildfire crisis in Southern California. Many eminent personalities have also lost their homes to the tragedy. Here’s how the renowned faces from the entertainment industry are doing their bit for the victims.

Hollywood celebs come forward to help LA fire victims

Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old son, Knox, were photographed shopping for supplies, such as food and water, to assist those affected by the devastating fires. In an interview, Jolie shared that she was personally housing people at her Los Feliz home. "Right now, I'm taking care of people close to me and having them at my house," the 'Maria' actor said, as per Page Six. She expressed deep concern for the ongoing crisis and revealed that she plans to donate to fire relief efforts in the coming weeks.

Jamie Lee Curtis, alongside her husband Christopher Guest, also made headlines by donating USD 1 million to the victims of the fires.

Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle also contributed to local relief organisations. Harry and Meghan visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California, to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the fires.

On the other hand, Jennifer Garner volunteered her time with World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organisation that provides meals to those impacted by disasters.

Rapper Snoop Dogg's clothing store has announced that it would offer free clothing to help rebuild the lives of those affected. "We are devastated and send our condolences to those who have been affected by these fires," the store's Instagram post read.

"Please stop by and pick up some clothing that we have available to get you and your family through these trying times free of charge."

Destruction caused by LA wildfires

According to American media, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the area has risen to 16. Since the fires first began on Tuesday just north of downtown Los Angeles, they have burned more than 12,000 structures, a term that includes homes, apartment buildings, businesses, outbuildings, and vehicles. No cause has been determined for the largest fires, and early estimates indicate the wildfires could be the nation's costliest ever, reported US media.

(With inputs from Agencies)