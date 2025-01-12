Breaking News
Preity Zinta is safe from LA wildfires but heartbroken by the devastation: ‘Ash descending from smoggy skies’

Updated on: 12 January,2025 01:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, in a note on X, said she never thought she would live to see a day when fires would ravage neighbourhoods in Los Angeles

Preity Zinta is safe from LA wildfires but heartbroken by the devastation: ‘Ash descending from smoggy skies’

Preity Zinta on LA fire Pic/AFP

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, based out of Los Angeles, says she is safe but heartbroken by the devastation caused by the raging wildfires in the US city. Zinta, who shares twins Jai and Gia with husband-financial analyst Gene Goodenough, in a note on X said she never thought she would live to see a day when fires would ravage neighbourhoods in Los Angeles.


Preity Zinta on LA wildfires 


Preity Zinta wrote on X, "Friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us. I'm heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to god that we are safe as of now (sic).”


The actor also praised the fire department and firefighters for their efforts. "My thoughts & prayers to people that are displaced & have lost everything in these fires. Hope the wind dies down soon & the fires are contained... Stay safe everyone (sic)" she added.

Destruction caused by LA wildfires 

According to American media, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the area has risen to 16. Since the fires first began on Tuesday just north of downtown Los Angeles, they have burned more than 12,000 structures, a term that includes homes, apartment buildings, businesses, outbuildings, and vehicles. No cause has been determined for the largest fires, and early estimates indicate the wildfires could be the nation's costliest ever, reported US media.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi evacuated the state of California after the wildfires ravaged Los Angeles. Influencer Alanna Pandey with her family cut their ski trip short and evacuated from their home as well. 

Preity Zinta’s work front 

On the professional front, Preity is gearing up to make her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial Lahore 1947, where she will star alongside star Sunny Deol. Aamir Khan will be stepping into the role of producer, bringing his vision and expertise to the project through Aamir Khan Productions. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Mirzapur fame Ali Fazal have also joined the cast in pivotal roles. 

