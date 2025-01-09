Nora Fatehi shared her harrowing experience of witnessing the Los Angeles wildfire that has caused widespread destruction

Actress Nora Fatehi was also in Los Angeles when a massive wildfire ravaged Los Angeles. The actress who got an evacuation notice left the city within minutes and headed to the airport to leave the town that has been engulfed by a raging fire.

The actress took to social media to share an update on her evacuation from Los Angeles. In the video, she narrated her harrowing experience. “Hey guys, so I'm in Los Angeles, and the wildfires are crazy. I've never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff and I’m evacuating out of here out of this area. I’m gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it”.

And I hope it doesn't get canceled because this sh** is scary. I have never experienced this before so I’m gonna keep you guys updated. Hopefully, I can get out in time. And yeah, man, I really hope people are safe. Like this is insane. I've never seen anything like this before, like just uncontrollable fires. Crazy. I’m gonna keep you guys updated”.

Paris Hilton watches her Malibu home burn to the ground

Paris Hilton took to Instagram and shared a video of watching the destruction on LIVE TV. In a comprehensive post, she wrote that no one should ever have to experience something like this. Heartbroken by the tragic events, Paris revealed that her son Phoenix took his first steps in this house where she built many precious memories, and wished for the same with daughter London.

Wildfire impacts Oscar and other Hollywood events

It has been reported that the deadline for Oscar nomination voting was extended two days due to the fires. Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12, reports ‘Variety’. Deadline is now January 14. The nominations announcement, originally scheduled to be announced on January 17, has moved to January 19.

As per ‘Variety’, Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars ceremony, which takes place on March 2. The Academy sent an email to members Wednesday afternoon detailing the date changes from CEO Bill Kramer.

“We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California”, the email read, in part. “So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you”.