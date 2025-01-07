As per the video, Demi Moore held Kylie Jenner's date Timothée Chalamet’s hand and spoke to him during the Golden Globes, but had little to no conversation with the makeup mogul

Demi Moore, Kylie Jenner with Timothee Chalamet Pic/X

Listen to this article Did Demi Moore ignore Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2025? Watch viral video x 00:00

Hollywood actor Demi Moore, who took home the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor Performance in Comedy or Musical for her performance in The Substance, is now making headlines for allegedly ignoring Kylie Jenner at the prestigious event. A viral video shows Demi interacting with Elle Fanning at the ceremony, who was seated next to Jenner. She also held the reality star’s date Timothée Chalamet’s hand and spoke to him, but had little to no conversation with Jenner. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

the way demi ignored her, oh pic.twitter.com/MRMLta9yWP — mary (@margotrobbiev) January 6, 2025

Demi Moore’s daughter responds to backlash

After a section of social media users pointed out Demi ignoring Kylie, her daughter Tallulah Willis wrote on Instagram stories, "NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD — we spent new years with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do. This angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well-wishers. There was [no] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally, just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!"

Demi Moore’s viral acceptance speech

Demi evoked a loud cheer with her powerful speech at the ceremony. “I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful," she told the crowd.

Moore, 62, who won for the body-horror satire The Substance, said in her speech that a producer once dismissed her as a "popcorn actress" 30 years ago.

"At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged. And I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do," she added.

The Substance brought Moore her third Golden Globe nomination but the first in many years; she was last recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 1990's Ghost and 1996 TV movie If These Walls Could Talk.