Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Priyanka Chopra takes out time to have fun with family share adorable pictures

Priyanka Chopra takes out time to have fun with family, share adorable pictures

Updated on: 14 June,2023 12:38 PM IST  |  Liverpool
ANI |

Top

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying some family time in Liverpool. In the series of photographs, Priyanka shared glimpses of her entire trip and train ride

Priyanka Chopra takes out time to have fun with family, share adorable pictures

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Priyanka Chopra takes out time to have fun with family, share adorable pictures
x
00:00

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying some family time in Liverpool. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from her recent trip with her husband, daughter Malti, mom Madhu Chopra, and her in-laws.


In the pictures, it seems everyone is having all fun. In the series of photographs, Priyanka shared glimpses of her entire trip and train ride.


Priyanka can be seen sitting next to her husband Nick in the first image she posted. While Nick takes a photo of them while they are on a boat cruise, the actress is seen pouting and wearing a hat. The following image shows Priyanka standing beside her friend Tamanna Dutt.


Malti Marie, the daughter of Priyanka and Nick, is shown in the third photo opening a green purse while sitting on a tiny white chair. She looks adorable in a pink dress. The following image depicts Nick, Priyanka, and their family at the station. Nick is seen carrying the suitcases while Priyanka is holding baby Malti.

In the next photograph, Priyanka is seen showing Malti the beautiful scenery outside the train's window. The following two photos also capture Malti looking out of the train window and enjoying the trip with another kid.

Malti can be seen having fun in a miniature pool in another image, and in the next, she can be seen walking to the car while clutching her father Nick's hand.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas were shown smiling and posing together in the other photograph.

While sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Magic.... #family"

Nick responded with a heart emoji.

Earlier, Nick also shared an adorable picture with his daughter which went viral on social media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

priyanka chopra Nick Jonas madhu chopra hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK