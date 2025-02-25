This grand festival is a tribute to the finest films of the year, offering movie lovers the exclusive opportunity to watch Oscar-nominated and award-winning films on the big screen

Ahead of the 97th Academy Awards, PVR INOX brings an unparalleled cinematic experience to Indian audiences with the much-anticipated Oscars Film Festival 2025. This grand festival is a tribute to the finest films of the year, offering movie lovers the exclusive opportunity to watch Oscar-nominated and award-winning films on the big screen. Spanning three thrilling weeks, the festival will take place across 54 cinemas in 22 cities in India.

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Ltd tells Mid-day that there is a lot of interest around Oscar-nominated films and they do well in theatres during this time of the year. “We are screening most of the 10 films nominated in the Best Picture category barring one or two because we couldn't get the rights or prints. Films like A Complete Unknown, Emilia Perez, Dune part 2, Wicked, Brutalist, A Real Pain. There are top 7-8 films across various categories and they are available to us luckily this time," he said.

Challenges of screening Oscar-nominated films:

Ask him why India does not have access to all films Nominated at the Oscars this year, Mr Bijli shares, "Most of the time, the film's studio does not release them because they do not see the potential of releasing a small film in India. Sometimes it gets stuck at the censor and it is not available to release. Sometime the rights aren't available."

He added, "For example, PVR buys a lot of films for distribution. We acquired the film 'The Apprentice' last year in November but that got stuck at censorship. So we can't release that film, unfortunately. A few years ago, Olivia Colman won the best actress for 'The Favourite (2018)' but that also got stuck at censored because of its LGBTQ theme. There are times when they get stuck at censor or the rights are not available or the studios decide to not release the film thinking that India does not have that kind of potential."

The carefully curated lineup includes some of the most talked-about films of the season, each carrying its own unique cinematic significance. Dune: Part Two, the epic sci-fi sequel, promises breathtaking visuals and a gripping continuation of Frank Herbert’s legendary saga. Wicked, the long-awaited adaptation of the Broadway sensation, brings a spellbinding musical journey to life. Inside Out 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Pixar’s emotional masterpiece, takes audiences on another heartfelt adventure into the complexities of the human mind. The Brutalist delivers a compelling narrative on art, ambition, and survival, while Emilia Pérez presents a strikingly unconventional blend of crime and musical drama, pushing the boundaries of storytelling.

Festival Timeline:

Week 1 (Feb 21 - Feb 27): Exclusive screenings of this year’s Oscar-nominated films.

Week 2 (Feb 28 - Mar 6): A deeper dive into the most celebrated nominees, leading up to the grand Oscars night.

Week 3 (Mar 7 - Mar 13): Special screenings of the Oscar-winning films, bringing the best of the best back to the big screen.