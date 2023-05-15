Indo-American rapper Raja Kumari has been making headlines with her album 'The Bridge' and now the music video of the very first track from the album ‘Born To Win’ has been released

Raja Kumari drops the music video of 'Born to Win' from her music album 'The Bridge'

Indo-American rapper Raja Kumari has been grabbing all eyeballs for her powerful album titled 'The Bridge', which was released on May 28 and now the music video of the very first track from the album ‘Born To Win’ has been dropped. Raja Kumari’s unique style quotient and impactful screen presence wins our heart.

Talking about the music video Raja kumari opens up,”I'm so happy and elated to bring this magical work with my audiences. It is a labour of love, passion and something that I genuinely believe in and have been working for a long time now. The audience has showered an immense amount of love to the album and I look forward to the same amount of love for the music video too.”

She further added,”My goal with every song is to bring something different for my audiences that they have not seen me doing before and Born to Win is really one such song. The song gives you an exotic feel yet with so much of an Indian touch.”

The Bridge comprises nine songs titled Born To Win, No Nazar, Babylon, Juice, lovesick, La India, Gods & Fearless and has been produced under Raja Kumari ‘s own music label Godmother Records. The audio of the tracks has been already released and with Born to Win’s video release today we are looking forward to the release of the videos of the other eight tracks very soon.

Meanwhile, from a spate of international collaborations that Indian artistes have recently hit headlines for, Raja Kumari’s project with John Legend is particularly noteworthy. The All of me hitmaker is, after all, among the most powerful forces in the American music circles, and the first black man to achieve the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) status.

In their offering, the American songwriter and Indian rapper make a powerful appeal to individuals, encouraging them to “take bold steps”, and travel a path that’s less-trodden. Kumari minces no words when stating that it was her exposure to the American music scene at the onset of her career that made her the right fit for this project. “[The opportunity] came from my training as a songwriter. I was a published songwriter in America, writing [numbers] for Gwen Stefani, and Iggy Azalea. It was there that I honed my craft as a writer. Being in a room and writing with legends like Timberland was fun and [educational],” she says, but is quick to add that she represented herself as an artiste from India while working on this project. “The emotion that I carried was that I was representing India, and that’s why I wanted to deliver the highest excellence.”