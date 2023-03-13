Ram Charan pens note post 'RRR' winning an Oscar: This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and film goer

It's a proud day for team 'RRR'. As the team brought home the much coveted Oscar trophy

Ram Charan. Pic/PR

Expressing gratitude and thankfulness, 'RRR' lead actor Ram Charan took to his Twitter account and shared a long note which he captioned, "We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home!"

Charan wrote, "RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece."

SS Rajanmouli's RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song'.

"Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you lyricist Chandrabose Garu, singers Rahul Sipliguni & Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion. To my co-star Tarak- Thank you brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you Alia Bhatt for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and film goer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country's win!" the note further reads.

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.Earlier, the singers gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

