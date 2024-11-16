Drake lost approximately Rs 2.9 crore as Mike Tyson, 58, barely landed a punch during the eight-round bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with Jake Paul winning by big margins

Drake Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rapper Drake loses Rs 2.9 crore bet after Jake Paul wins against Mike Tyson in boxing fight x 00:00

Rapper and singer Drake who had placed a USD 355K bet on Mike Tyson, that promised a payout of more than USD 1 Million, lost after YouTube Jake Paul beat the heavyweight icon in Texas during a boxing match. Drake lost approximately Rs 2.9 crore as Tyson, 58, barely landed a punch during the eight-round bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with Paul winning by big margins on all three cards - 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Mike Tyson satisfied with his performance

After the fight, Mike Tyson said, "I came to fight. I didn't prove nothing to anybody, only to myself... I'm just happy with what I can do."

Tyson had fought with a brace on his right knee but said it had not impacted his performance. "I can't use that as an excuse. If I did I wouldn't be in here," he said.

Tyson, meanwhile, praised the quality of his opponent Paul. "He's a very good fighter," said Tyson, who refused to rule out the possibility that he might even fight again.

Tyson was reportedly paid USD 20 million to sign up for Friday's contest, which came 19 years after his last officially sanctioned professional bout, a defeat to Irish journeyman Kevin McBride in 2005.

Drake and his public feud with Kendrick Lamar

Drake made headlines for his public feud with Kendrick Lamar, which resulted in both artists exchanging a series of diss tracks. Lamar accused Drake and even raised questions about his personal life which led to the rising tension between them

Lamar's scathing accusations, including claims that Drake has a questionable personal life, have led to rising tensions. The differences aggravated after Drake reportedly unfollowed NBA stars LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan on Instagram for their support of Lamar.

Their feud began in March when Lamar was featured on "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin.

Last month, Drake took the stage at the Nostalgia Party in Toronto and addressed the crowd, saying, "I'm going to tell you, you're going to come to a point in life where people you thought were your friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up. They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things to you. You'll come to that realization, wherever you're at in life. You've probably been there and you'll be there again. That's how life is. Sometimes it's you and you alone by yourself."