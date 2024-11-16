Breaking News
Mike Tyson beaten by Youtuber Jake Paul in heavyweight return

Updated on: 16 November,2024 11:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the final 10 seconds of the eighth round, Jake Paul bowed in front of Mike Tyson in order to pay respect towards him. The bout between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes was a professional six-round super middleweight fight at 165 lbs. Neeraj secured victory with a unanimous decision by a 60-54 margin in the six-round, non-title fight

Mike Tyson beaten by Youtuber Jake Paul in heavyweight return

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson (Pic: X/@netflix)

The much anticipated Mike Tyson and Jake Paul controversy fight ended in a one-sided defeat for the legendary 58-year-old Tyson.


Youtuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul cruising to victory by unanimous decision against the heavyweight icon in Texas.


In the mega eight-round bout, Mike Tyson was rarely seen landing any punches at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Jake Paul won by big margins on all three cards, 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.


Jake Paul aged 27 used his speed and movement to dominate the legendary Mike Tyson. Paul's speed had the former undisputed heavyweight champion in trouble after landing a flurry of punches in the third round. Yet the younger fighter was unable to land the knockout blow he had promised to deliver during Thursday's ill-tempered weigh-in, where Tyson slapped him across the face. Tyson, however, looked every bit of his 58 years, managing to land only a handful of meaningful punches during the fight.

Final statistics showed Tyson connected with just 18 of 97 punches thrown while Paul threw some 278 punches and landed 78 of them. 

In the final 10 seconds of the eighth round, Jake Paul bowed in front of Mike Tyson in order to pay respect towards him.

The bout between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes was a professional six-round super middleweight fight at 165 lbs. Neeraj secured victory with a unanimous decision by a 60-54 margin in the six-round, non-title fight.

The first round was a one-way traffic, with Goyat overwhelming Nunes with his explosiveness. He connected with a counter left hook and effortlessly slipped in punches to impose his dominance.

In the last round, Neeraj Goyat was clearly on the winning side and the only way for Nunes to turn the tides was to pull off a knockout. The star Indian boxer did not allow the Brazilian to take any step ahead of him. Goyat himself went for the finishing blow.

With a combination of punches in bulk, Goyat tried to knock Nunes out before the bell but failed to pull it off in time.

(With Agencies Inputs)

