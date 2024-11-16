In the last round, Neeraj Goyat was clearly on the winning side and the only way for Nunes to turn the tides was to pull off a knockout. The star Indian boxer did not allow the Brazilian to take any step ahead of him. Goyat himself went for the finishing blow

Neeraj Goyat (Pic: X/@netflix)

Listen to this article India's Neeraj Goyat outclasses Whindersson Nunes in super-middleweight bout x 00:00

India's Neeraj Goyat defeated Brazil's Whindersson Nunes in the super-middleweight bout in the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Netflix event at the AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bout between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes was a professional six-round super middleweight fight at 165 lbs. Neeraj secured victory with a unanimous decision by a 60-54 margin in the six-round, non-title fight.

From the very first round of the bout, Neeraj Goyat showcased his dominance over the Brazilian star.

The first round was a one-way traffic, with Goyat overwhelming Nunes with his explosiveness. He connected with a counter left hook and effortlessly slipped in punches to impose his dominance.

Also Read: IND vs SA 4th T20I: Know all the records achieved by Team India

In the second round, Goyat continued to overwhelm Nunes with a multi-punch combo on Nunes's head. The aggression came at a cost, with Goyat seemingly running out of gas and leaving his mount open. He tried to overcome the weariness by making Nunes back up against the ropes and then unleashing a flurry to end the second round.

In the next round, Goyat saw through Nunes's approach and dodged his punches without breaking a sweat. He landed a big body shot, forcing the Brazilian to seek reprieve in the corner.

The intensity from Goyat didn't drop as he connected with a 1-2 punch combination and then varied the pace of the barrage of blows he landed on Nunes.

The Brazilian retaliated with a quick jab but in reply, Goyat landed multiple punches to Nunes's head, marking the end of the fourth round.

In the penultimate round, Goyat tried to bait Nunes by inviting him to engage in an attack. The 33-year-old was successful in his approach and unleashed a flurry to push Nunes back onto the ropes.

Nunes caught Goyat with an uppercut, but the Indian fired back with an uppercut of his own. India's boxer took control towards the end with a barrage of attacking manoeuvres to conclude the fifth round.

In the last round, Neeraj Goyat was clearly on the winning side and the only way for Nunes to turn the tides was to pull off a knockout. The star Indian boxer did not allow the Brazilian to take any step ahead of him. Goyat himself went for the finishing blow.

With a combination of punches in bulk, Goyat tried to knock Nunes out before the bell but failed to pull it off in time.

(With ANI Inputs)