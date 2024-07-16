Rapper was in Romania for a performance and was accused of consuming drugs on stage

Wiz Khalifa

Listen to this article Wiz Khalifa arrested in illegal drug case x 00:00

Rapper Wiz Khalifa was arrested in Romania over the weekend on suspicion of alleged possession of illegal drugs. Following his release, he issued an apology on social media.

During a recent music festival held in Romania’s Costinesti resort in Constanta County, Khalifa, known for his popular track, See you again, was arrested over an alleged possession of over 18 grams of cannabis and consumed some on stage as a craft cigarette, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors read, “We make it clear that, during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence (sic).”

After his performance on Saturday night, the rapper was charged with illegal drug possession, but was later released.

Following that, Khalifa shared a note on X which read, “Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon (sic).”

The two-time Grammy winner, Khalifa, is known for his tracks such as Black and yellow, Young, wild and free, and We own it, among others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever