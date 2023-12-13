Breaking News
Pollution menace: Who will pull up the BMC?
Mumbai: Top city caterer missing after booking bonanza
Maharashtra: Govt apathy makes them ripe for exploitation
Mumbai: Man held for stealing younger sister’s mangalsutra
Mumbai: You have made city a mess of wires, activists tell BMC
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Rebecca Ferguson had huge crush on Tom Cruise

Rebecca Ferguson had huge crush on Tom Cruise

Updated on: 13 December,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

The actress said: "I was nominated for my first Golden Globe award in 2013 with 'The White Queen', with other nominees including Helena Bonham Carter and Helen Mirren"

Rebecca Ferguson had huge crush on Tom Cruise

Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Rebecca Ferguson had huge crush on Tom Cruise
x
00:00

Actress Rebecca Ferguson shared that she had a "big" crush on Hollywood star Tom Cruise.


The actress was infatuated with her 'Mission: Impossible' co-star after seeing him in his 1994 horror movie 'Interview with the Vampire'.


"I had a crush on him by the time I saw him star in 'Interview with the Vampire'. It's certainly a weird film, and I told him when we worked together that I had a big crush. I'm sure he was delighted! Who wouldn't be?" Rebecca told Sunday Times Culture magazine.


"Tom is a huge movie star, but I've been fortunate to work with so many great people. When I worked with Meryl Streep on 'Florence Foster Jenkins', I would go to the set, even when we weren't filming, just to see her act. She's spectacular."

Rebecca has never felt comfortable on the red carpet and has been studying her co-star Zendaya Coleman tips for posing, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actress said: "I was nominated for my first Golden Globe award in 2013 with 'The White Queen', with other nominees including Helena Bonham Carter and Helen Mirren".

"I just rocked up on the red carpet. I was winging it. I had no make-up artists or stylists. I was smiling for photos and then Cate Blanchett's team started nudging me to ask, 'Is it all right if Cate takes this?" She glided effortlessly, while I walked like a lumberjack."

"I'm not great at red carpets. Zendaya, who I worked with on 'Dune', can just play on set, wearing socks and no make-up, crazy hair, and then just put it on for the red carpet and become like a cat. I study how she does it, even though I'm older."

She had never even acted at school before she landed her first role, in Swedish soap opera 'Nya Tider' when she was just 16.

She said, "I was the beige one in the popular group at school. I was very plain, ordinary, easygoing and didn't do school plays or Nativities. Then one day, despite never acting, I did a casting for a soap opera, Nya Tider, and I guess it came naturally to me."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tom cruise hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK