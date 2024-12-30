Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Rebel Wilson marries Ramona Agruma in Sydney in second wedding ceremony

Rebel Wilson marries Ramona Agruma in Sydney in second wedding ceremony

Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

She recently revealed that they had also said their vows in her native Australia so her grandmother could attend the special day, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Rebel Wilson marries Ramona Agruma in Sydney in second wedding ceremony

Rebel Wilson

Listen to this article
Rebel Wilson marries Ramona Agruma in Sydney in second wedding ceremony
x
00:00

Actress Rebel Wilson has once again married Ramona Agruma for a second time. This comes after the 44-year-old actress initially tied the knot with Ramona on the Italian island of Sardinia in September. She recently revealed that they had also said their vows in her native Australia so her grandmother could attend the special day, reports ‘Female First UK’.


She wrote on Instagram, "My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney! It meant my 94 year old grandmother Gar could come which was very special to us to have her included and just felt right to do it in my hometown at this glorious time of the year”.


As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress, who has two-year-old daughter Royce with Latvia-born Ramona, had originally planned to marry in 2025, they had brought their plans forward and were looking forward to a "very elegant" ceremony in Europe.


A source told DailyMail.com, “Rebel doesn't want to wait any longer, she is happy to marry this month because she is very much in love with Ramona and wants to be wed. It will be a small ceremony with close friends and family, and also very elegant”.

The actress went public with her romance with Ramona in June 2022, as she shared a selfie of them together on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess (heart and rainbow emojis) #loveislove”.

Rebel also used Instagram to announce she and Ramona had got engaged last year when she posted two photos of herself and her girlfriend wearing matching pink tops”. She captioned the images: "We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rebel wilson australia hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK