Dua Lipa Pic/Instagram

Hours after reports of Dua Lipa being engaged to boyfriend Callum Turner surfaced in the media, the singer posted a series of pictures from her Christmas party. Dua prepared a Turkey all by herself for the occasion and flexed her cooking skills on Instagram. The photos show her in a white ensemble with a Santa hat. She wrote in the caption, “Christmas was vvvv cute. The turkey was some of my best work.”

Dua Lipa is engaged to her boyfriend Callum Turner

Reports of Dua Lipa’s engagement to Callum Turner were fuelled by British media as many outlets pointed out the presence of a ring in the singer’s holiday photo dump. Some also reported that Callum went down on one knee around Christmas at a private ceremony to deliver the sweetest proposal.

Dua made her relationship with actor Callum Turner official in July after months of speculation. Despite their public appearances, both Dua and Callum have remained tight-lipped about the details of their relationship. Dua, known for her fiercely guarded privacy, previously expressed the importance of keeping her personal life shielded from the public eye, cherishing the intimacy of her inner circle.

About Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is one of the most loved singers of the current generation. Her accolades include seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024. She worked as a model before venturing into music and signing with Warner Bros. in 2014.

She released her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles ‘Be the One’, ‘IDGAF’, and the UK number-one single ‘New Rules’. She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018.

Dua was recently in Mumbai for the Zomato Feeding India Concert. Her performance on the mashup of Levitating x Wo Ladki Jo (from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Baadshah) turned out to be the highlight. This was Dua's third visit to India, following her performance in 2019 and her recent vacation in Rajasthan earlier this year.