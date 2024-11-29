Dua Lipa made her relationship with actor Callum Turner official in July after months of speculation. Despite their public appearances, both Dua and Callum have remained tight-lipped about the details of their relationship

Dua Lipa with Callum Turner Pic/Yogen Shah

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has arrived in Mumbai ahead of her concert on November 30 in the maximum city. She landed on Thursday at the Kalina airport and was seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with black pants. She appeared a bit exhausted after her journey as she left the VIP area of the airport. Hours later, the paparazzi spotted the ‘Levitating’ hitmaker with her boyfriend Callum Turner at a Bandra restaurant as they stepped out for date night. Watch the video below.

Dua made her relationship with actor Callum Turner official in July after months of speculation. Despite their public appearances, both Dua and Callum have remained tight-lipped about the details of their relationship. Dua, known for her fiercely guarded privacy, previously expressed the importance of keeping her personal life shielded from the public eye, cherishing the intimacy of her inner circle in an interview obtained by E! News.

Dua Lipa to perform in Mumbai on November 30

Dua will perform at the Feeding India Concert by Zomato on November 30, 2024. Indian playback singer Jonita Gandhi is set to the set. A few days ago, Dua spoke about the mash-up of her song ‘Levitating’ with ‘Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Baadshah’. She admitted that she also heard the viral track at the time and was “blown away” by it. She called the mashup "amazing”. Dua made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

About Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is one of the most loved singers of the current generation. Her accolades include seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024. She worked as a model before venturing into music and signing with Warner Bros. in 2014.

She released her eponymous debut album in 2017, which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the singles ‘Be the One’, ‘IDGAF’, and the UK number-one single ‘New Rules’. She was honoured with the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018.

