Dua Lipa will perform at the Feeding India Concert by Zomato on November 30, 2024. She made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019

Dua Lipa Pic/X

Listen to this article 'India I'm coming back': Dua Lipa set to perform in November - date, venue, and all you need to know x 00:00

Singer Dua Lipa who spent the New Year’s Eve in India earlier this year, is set to return for a concert in November. Dua shared glimpses of her trip including a picture of herself posing in front of an elephant, and wrote on X, “India, I’m coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

India, I’m coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!! 💛 more infooo at… pic.twitter.com/RMz7UaFwVv — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 24, 2024

About the concert

Dua will perform at the Feeding India Concert by Zomato on November 30, 2024.

Venue: MMRDA Ground, New Administrative Building, New Administrative Building MMRDA, E Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

The website link shared by Dua Lipa described the event in a statement that read, “Attention Dua Lipa fans - get ready to levitate! The Feeding India Concert, organised by Zomato’s Feeding India initiative to fight malnutrition, is back. This time, global pop icon Dua Lipa is here to make you ‘dance the night away’ in Mumbai. Witness the chart-topping artist light up the stage with her electrifying hits, and don’t miss the amazing support acts: the sensational JONITA and the dynamic Talwinder. We’ve just got one ‘new rule’ - don’t miss the chance to be part of this incredible experience, with a great cause.”

Dua made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

Dua Lipa turns 29

She recently celebrated her 29th birthday. Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the popstar dropped a series of adorable pictures. In the post, Dua is seen holding a pink-and-red balloon bouquet while sitting on top of a round table outdoors. She looked stunning in a sparkly gold tank top over an orange bikini, with her red hair styled in a braided ponytail. Smiling brightly, the "Dance the Night" singer appeared to be in high spirits as she played with the balloons. In a video included in the post, Dua twisted and turned, moving the balloons with her arm, clearly enjoying the moment. She shared more pictures of herself posing with the balloons, ending with a video of her lifting the decorations with one hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Just last month, Dua made her relationship with actor Callum Turner Instagram official after months of speculation. The couple, who were first linked in January, shared a sweet photo of themselves lying on the grass at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, gazing into each other's eyes.

(With inputs from ANI)