Dua Lipa pens a farewell letter as she concludes her trip to India: I feel lucky to be in and within the magic

Dua Lipa in India

Dua Lipa has been on a whirlwind trip in India, where she has enjoyed a little anonymity, granting her the freedom to travel to Delhi's Bangla Sahib and walk along the streets of Jodhpur. Now, the singer has wrapped up her trip to India and, on that note, penned a heartfelt letter about her travels.

The carousel post that Dua Lipa shared began with her looking stunning as she sipped on a hot beverage in Rajasthan, followed by a video featuring traditional Kalbelia folk dancers. Dua was seen posing in front of an elephant. She also shared a video from a possible tiger sanctuary in Rajasthan. In the latter part of her post, she was seen enjoying a desert safari and dancing with folk performers. She concluded her post with a video of her horseback riding.

She captioned the post, “I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality, and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge, and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!!!!!”

Previously, she took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her trip, featuring multiple snapshots of herself. In the first image, the singer is casually posing for the camera while sitting on a comfortable bed, wearing a blue shirt and striped pants. The second photo in the series captures her standing near a desk, adorned in a stunning red and golden dress.

The third picture showcases a group of women in sarees, posing for Dua Lipa. They appear to be locals in the snapshot. The subsequent image is a close-up shot of her donning a black woolen coat with her hair left open. Another photo is deliberately blurred, adding an artistic touch.

Among the pictures are glimpses of the locations she visited, including one where Dua Lipa is seated in an open car. In this particular image, she is seen wearing a red jacket over a white top and jeans.

This is not the first time Dua Lipa has visited the country, earlier, the singer had visited India a few years ago. She had shared her photos on Instagram. Posting a picture, she had written, "At the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. A lady outside the temple helped me and taught me how to put on my sari before I entered. We joined in with the locals and offered sweet treats to the Gods and the people inside."