Christmas 2023: Dua Lipa enjoys her time in India, check out her happy pictures

In Pic: Dua Lipa

Popular singer Dua Lipa is currently enjoying a holiday in India. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her trip, featuring multiple snapshots of herself.

In the first image, the singer is casually posing for the camera while sitting on a comfortable bed, wearing a blue shirt and striped pants. The second photo in the series captures her standing near a desk, adorned in a stunning red and golden dress.

The third picture showcases a group of women in sarees, posing for Dua Lipa. They appear to be locals in the snapshot. The subsequent image is a close-up shot of her donning a black woolen coat with her hair left open. Another photo is deliberately blurred, adding an artistic touch.

Among the pictures are glimpses of the locations she visited, including one where Dua Lipa is seated in an open car. In this particular image, she is seen wearing a red jacket over a white top and jeans.

While posting the picture, singer wrote, “Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x”.

As soon as she dropped the pictures, several fans started commenting to her post. One fan wrote, “girlll u didn’t tell us you were in india”. Another fan wrote, “Why are you in India!!!?? Am I missing something?” while third fan quipped, “Are you in Padharo maro desh?“

This is not the first time Dua Lipa has visited teh country, earlier, the singer had visited India a few years ago. She had shared her photos on Instagram. Posting a picture, she had written, "At the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. A lady outside the temple helped me and taught me how to put on my sari before I entered. We joined in with the locals and offered sweet treats to the Gods and the people inside."

On the work front, she released her latest single, ‘Houdini’, marking the debut track from her upcoming third studio album scheduled for a 2024 release. This comes after the success of her popular song ‘Dance the Night’ featured on the Barbie soundtrack, released in May.