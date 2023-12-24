Breaking News
Mumbai cop killed after his throat gets slit by kite string in Vakola
Maharashtra reports 50 new Covid-19 cases; nine of them JN.1 infections
Maharashtra: Seven college students booked for attacking, injuring teen in Thane
Mumbai: Man killed, five injured in firing in Chunabhatti
WFI suspension: Sharad Pawar-led NCP calls it farce
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Christmas 2023 Dua Lipa enjoys her time in India check out her happy pictures

Christmas 2023: Dua Lipa enjoys her time in India, check out her happy pictures

Updated on: 24 December,2023 10:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Popular singer Dua Lipa is currently enjoying a holiday in India. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her trip, featuring multiple snapshots of herself

Christmas 2023: Dua Lipa enjoys her time in India, check out her happy pictures

In Pic: Dua Lipa

Listen to this article
Christmas 2023: Dua Lipa enjoys her time in India, check out her happy pictures
x
00:00

Popular singer Dua Lipa is currently enjoying a holiday in India. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her trip, featuring multiple snapshots of herself.


In the first image, the singer is casually posing for the camera while sitting on a comfortable bed, wearing a blue shirt and striped pants. The second photo in the series captures her standing near a desk, adorned in a stunning red and golden dress.


The third picture showcases a group of women in sarees, posing for Dua Lipa. They appear to be locals in the snapshot. The subsequent image is a close-up shot of her donning a black woolen coat with her hair left open. Another photo is deliberately blurred, adding an artistic touch.


Among the pictures are glimpses of the locations she visited, including one where Dua Lipa is seated in an open car. In this particular image, she is seen wearing a red jacket over a white top and jeans.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

While posting the picture, singer wrote, “Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x”. 

As soon as she dropped the pictures, several fans started commenting to her post. One fan wrote, “girlll u didn’t tell us you were in india”. Another fan wrote, “Why are you in India!!!?? Am I missing something?” while third fan quipped, “Are you in Padharo maro desh?“

This is not the first time Dua Lipa has visited teh country, earlier, the singer had visited India a few years ago. She had shared her photos on Instagram. Posting a picture, she had written, "At the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. A lady outside the temple helped me and taught me how to put on my sari before I entered. We joined in with the locals and offered sweet treats to the Gods and the people inside."

On the work front, she released her latest single, ‘Houdini’, marking the debut track from her upcoming third studio album scheduled for a 2024 release. This comes after the success of her popular song ‘Dance the Night’ featured on the Barbie soundtrack, released in May.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Dua Lipa Entertainment News hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK