Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East say, 'Don’t want swarms of PAPs to come here'
Mumbai: Parel TT flyover resurfacing completed, repairs pending
Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Organise competitions on topic of Lord Shree Ram in BMC schools
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones
JJ doctor under fire for ‘5 avoidable deaths’
Vasai: Former administrator Rocky Gonsalves faces fresh charges for fraud, harassment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Dua Lipas new album is personal based on diary written in heat of the moment

Dua Lipa’s new album is personal, based on diary written in 'heat of the moment'

Updated on: 18 December,2023 07:01 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Dua Lipa says she needed the time to gain “perspective” on her writing about “incidents” that she had written down in the heat of the moment

Dua Lipa’s new album is personal, based on diary written in 'heat of the moment'

Dua Lipa. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Dua Lipa’s new album is personal, based on diary written in 'heat of the moment'
x
00:00

Singer Dua Lipa has revealed her upcoming album is based on her own diary extracts, making it her most personal music to date. Lipa has spent two years working on her third studio album. She says she needed the time to gain “perspective” on her writing about “incidents” that she had written down in the heat of the moment, mirror.co.uk.


Speaking this week, Lipa said: “Most of the album was intimately in diary form, so I write about things when they happened. “I think how you feel about something 24 hours after an incident has happened – and then when you look back at it two weeks, a month, later – your perspective completely changes.” “So I think it’s important to always take a bit of a breather from something, look back on it, and then be, like, ‘All right, I’m ready’.”


Admitting the writing process had been “quite long”, with as many as 97 songs to pick from, she added: “When I write albums, I have to kind of get through a bunch of s**t ideas to get to the ones I feel are special. I feel like now I know where I’m heading.” The ‘New Rules’ singer went on to say she is enjoying a fresh start with a “whole new era and a new sound.” Her first single from the album, Houdini, is about catching an admirer’s eye in a club and leaving without saying goodbye.


Discussing the song on US radio, Lipa said: “I’m like Houdini at the end of the night at the club. The whole idea of it is it’s Houdini in the sense of, ‘OK, there are too many red flags here. I have to see those red flags for what they are, and not be like, ‘Oh, actually, I’m sure it can change…’ What are my red flags? Gosh, it could be anything from chewing and talking with your mouth open, to little ankle socks.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Dua Lipa hollywood news los angeles

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK