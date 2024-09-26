Reese Witherspoon announces open casting for TV show Elle, prequel to Legally Blond

"Everyone was congratulating Elle, and Emmett came up and gave her a big kiss. Then there was a tag where it was a year in the future and she and Vivian, who was now blond, had started the Blonde Legal Defense Fund and they were in the quad handing out pamphlets," McCullah added.

In a happy news for acting aspirants and fans of fictional character Elle Woods from 'Legally Blond', the casting for the TV show has been made open. The makers are working on TV show named Elle which is the prequel to the hit film 'Legally Blond'. Reese Witherspooon who played the role of Elle Woods in the iconic films has herself announced the open casting for the role of Elle in the TV series.

"This is an open casting for the young Elle Woods when she was in high school," Witherspoon said in an Instagram reel she posted on her feed on Wednesday.

"Send your submissions to the link in my bio," she added. "I cannot wait to see all the Elle Woods out there. This is going to be really fun."

Witherspoon said that her company Hello Sunshine is partnering with Amazon on the casting search.

The show 'Elle' was officially announced by Prime Video in May during its upfront presentation.

About Reese Witherspoon's iconic film 'Legally Blond'

Based on Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name, 'Legally Blonde' was released in theatres on July 13, 2001, and was followed by a sequel titled 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde', two years later.'Legally Blonde' told the story of sorority girl Elle Woods, who decides to follow her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law School.

While failing to be taken seriously by many of her peers, Elle buckles up, gains the respect of her classmates, wins a murder trial, and moves on from her ex.

In 2021, when the film turned 20, Reese took to her social media and shared several rare behind-the-scenes pictures from the film

The Oscar winner went on to say that "playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I'm so honoured to have been a part of sharing her story with you all." She said, "Time flies when you're busy using legal jargon in your every day life. But truly... playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I'm so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all. Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend and snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades! I wonder... what will Elle do next?"

Some of the images Witherspoon shared included shots from the movie's alternate ending, which featured Elle sharing a kiss with Emmett (Luke Wilson) on the courthouse steps and a blonde Vivian (Selma Blair).

"Originally it ended at the courthouse right after the trial," 'Legally Blonde' co-writer Karen McCullah told Entertainment Weekly of that particular ending back in 2018.

"Everyone was congratulating Elle, and Emmett came up and gave her a big kiss. Then there was a tag where it was a year in the future and she and Vivian, who was now blond, had started the Blonde Legal Defense Fund and they were in the quad handing out pamphlets," McCullah added.