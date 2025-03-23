Actress Regina Hall is set to star with Will Ferrell and Zac Efron in an untitled comedy film from Amazon MGM Studios.

Regina Hall. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Regina Hall to collaborate with Will Ferrell, Zac Efron for a comedy film x 00:00

Actress Regina Hall is set to star with Will Ferrell and Zac Efron in an untitled comedy film from Amazon MGM Studios.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicholas Stoller is helming the project based on a script he wrote himself, which was previously named Judgment Day. This film brings together the director and Ferrell once again, following their work on You're Cordially Invited, which premiered on Prime Video earlier this year and also features Reese Witherspoon.

The new film centers on a young convict (Efron) who gets out of prison and takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage, as he is convinced that the judge (Ferrell) delivered a ruling that destroyed his life. Details regarding Hall's role are being kept under wraps, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alex Brown of Gloria Sanchez Productions and Stoller of Stoller Global Solutions will serve as producers.

Hall will be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and in Searchlight Pictures' original rock opera O'Dessa. She is also known for roles in the Best Man, Think Like a Man and Scary Movie franchises, as per the outlet.

She won the New York Film Critics Circle award for best actress for Andrew Bujalski's 2018 feature Support the Girls, making her the first Black actress to receive the honour.

Stoller is known for helming such films as Bros, Neighbors and its sequel, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He also co-created the Apple TV+ series Platonic, which stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne and has been picked up for a second season, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever