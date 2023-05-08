Chris Gayle to share the stage with Nigerian singer Rema during latter’s Mumbai gig in special guest appearance

Chris Gayle and Rema

Listen to this article Rema aka Divine Ikubor and Chris Gayle to share stage in Mumbai x 00:00

Nigerian singer Rema aka Divine Ikubor, who shot to fame with the 2020 track Dumebi, is set to turn up in India for a three city tour. Interestingly, Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle will make a surprise appearance on stage for Ikubor’s Mumbai act.

A source close to the development says, “Chris Gayle is a fan of Afrobeats, and Rema enjoys both Bollywood and cricket. This would be a unique collaboration of sorts. If Rema’s schedule permits, he is also likely to make an appearance at a Mumbai Indians match at the ongoing IPL session.”

The forthcoming tour, titled Rema Calm Down India Tour, is part of the artiste’s Rave & Roses world tour, and will kick off in New Delhi on May 12, before travelling to Mumbai, and subsequently, Hyderabad.

Having cemented his reputation as Nigeria’s Afro-Rave warrior, Rema created Calm down in collaboration with Selena Gomez, and grabbed a spot on the Billboard Top 100 list with this offering. “I have always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of India, and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country,” the musician says.

