Selena Gomez regrets losing touch with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' co-stars

Selena Gomez, who shot to global fame with Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place franchise, regrets leaving behind many of the relationships she forged on the show. She admitted on the show’s podcast that one of her biggest mistakes in life was losing touch with her Disney family. The actor-singer was joined by former co-stars Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise, who played her best friend and father respectively in the hit series. “I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made… I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and I didn’t want to let you down,” she told her former co-stars.

Gomez was referring to her difficulties with mental health, which were made worse in her post-Disney years due to the intense and increased public scrutiny of her private life. While her parents split when she was five years old, the actor claimed that when she began her stint on Wizards of Waverly Place, she never anticipated finding a second family, it has been reported.

