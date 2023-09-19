He simply beamed when the paparazzi asked him if the two had got back together

Cher and Alexandar Edwards

Listen to this article Reunion for Cher, Edwards? reuniting? x 00:00

Cher appears to have rekindled her romance with former beau Alexander Edwards. The pop icon, 77, was recently photographed looking quite cosy with the music executive, 37, as they stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills, California. They were seen holding hands while leaving Funke restaurant with Colombian singer J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer. The two couples were also joined by rapper Tyga. After their dinner, Edwards escorted Cher to their waiting black SUV and chivalrously opened the door for her. He simply beamed when the paparazzi asked him if the two had got back together.

Later, they were snapped laughing and sharing an intimate conversation in the backseat with their heads close together. Incidentally, this romantic outing comes a few months after their reported break-up in May. Back then, a source had claimed that Cher and Edwards had called it quits “a couple weeks ago.” The news of the split came soon after their loved-up red carpet debut at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show in March. Their romance first made news last November, when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

On being mocked for their nearly 40-year age gap, Cher hit back at social media trolls, saying, “Haven’t you got anything else to do?! Let me explain. I don’t give a [flying] f@#$ what anyone thinks.” The duo sparked engagement speculation last December when she flaunted a massive diamond ring said to be worth $250,000. However, another source maintained that they just wanted to “play into” the rumours.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever