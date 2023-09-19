Breaking News
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate
Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data
Fresh plea in SC questions expert committee panel in Adani-Hindenburg case
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut tomorrow
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Reunion for Cher Edwards reuniting

Reunion for Cher, Edwards? reuniting?

Updated on: 19 September,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

He simply beamed when the paparazzi asked him if the two had got back together

Reunion for Cher, Edwards? reuniting?

Cher and Alexandar Edwards

Listen to this article
Reunion for Cher, Edwards? reuniting?
x
00:00

Cher appears to have rekindled her romance with former beau Alexander Edwards. The pop icon, 77, was recently photographed looking quite cosy with the music executive, 37, as they stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills, California. They were seen holding hands while leaving Funke restaurant with Colombian singer J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer. The two couples were also joined by rapper Tyga. After their dinner, Edwards escorted Cher to their waiting black SUV and chivalrously opened the door for her. He simply beamed when the paparazzi asked him if the two had got back together. 


Later, they were snapped laughing and sharing an intimate conversation in the backseat with their heads close together. Incidentally, this romantic outing comes a few months after their reported break-up in May. Back then, a source had claimed that Cher and Edwards had called it quits “a couple weeks ago.” The news of the split came soon after their loved-up red carpet debut at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show in March. Their romance first made news last  November, when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. 


On being mocked for their nearly 40-year age gap, Cher hit back at social media trolls, saying, “Haven’t you got anything else to do?! Let me explain. I don’t give a [flying] f@#$ what anyone thinks.” The duo sparked engagement speculation last December when she flaunted a massive diamond ring said to be worth $250,000. However, another source maintained that they just wanted to “play into” the rumours. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK