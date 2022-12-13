American singer, Cher bereaved

Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96. It was the veteran songstress who broke the news on social media, saying, “Mom is gone.”

Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96. It was the veteran songstress who broke the news on social media, saying, “Mom is gone.” Soon enough, there was a deluge of responses from Cher’s many fans and famous friends, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

While the Goddess of Pop did not share any other information about the time or cause of death, her spokesperson Liz Rosenberg confirmed the news to an American publication. Holt’s death comes three months after Cher tweeted that her mother was hospitalised with pneumonia and had been “sick on and off.”

Cher, 76, has long talked about her admiration and respect for her mother and the closeness they shared. The mother-daughter pair gave audiences an intimate view of their relationship in the 2013 Lifetime documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher, which featured interviews with Holt, her daughters Cher and Georganne LaPiere and Cher’s sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman. Community actor Yvette Nicole tweeted, “[T]he loss of your mom is just devastating. May your hero #RIP (sic).”

