Rihanna looked captivating in a sheer lime-green outfit paired with a bright pink cape adjoining a cap. She was decked up with Indian jewellery comprising multiple necklaces and earrings.

Rihanna with Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rihanna's outfit rips on stage while performing at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding x 00:00

Pop sensation Rihanna took centre stage at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The city of Jamnagar witnessed an exhilarating spectacle as the global music icon made a dazzling entrance and intoxicated the gathering with her thrilling performances.

Rihanna looked captivating in a sheer lime-green outfit paired with a bright pink cape adjoining a cap. She was decked up with Indian jewellery comprising multiple necklaces and earrings. Photos and videos of the same spread on social media like wildfire. As she shared the stage with Nita Ambani and the rest of the clan, a picture of Rihanna's outfit getting ripped on stage hit the viral note. Check out the photos below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇬🇪🇧🇧 (@ramofenty)

The theme of the night was 'An Evening in Everland' with the dress code 'Elegant Cocktail'. As Rihanna made her way from the Jamnagar airport. She was asked about the concert and the pre-wedding celebration, to which replied, "It was the best, can't wait to come back to India, baby." Asked if she liked the stay here, she said, "I loved it." Videos of her singing at the event have surfaced on social media as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇬🇪🇧🇧 (@ramofenty)

It was earlier reported that Rihanna was paid an exorbitant amount to perform. As per MailOnline, the Grammy-winning singer charged a whopping USD 5 million which comes to around Rs 41.4 crore. It doesn’t come as a shocker since Ambani had previously paid USD 6 million to Beyonce to perform at his daughter Isha’s wedding in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇬🇪🇧🇧 (@ramofenty)

Back in 2021, Rihanna made headlines in India for extending her support to farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional Gujarati ceremony known as Gol Dhana in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on Wednesday with 'anna seva'. At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Food will be served to about 51,000 residents, which will continue for the next few days to seek the blessings of the native community.

(With inputs from ANI)