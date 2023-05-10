Robert De Niro, 79, welcomes his seventh child

Veteran Hollywood star Robert De Niro has welcomed his seventh child into the world at the age of 79

Robert De Niro. Pic/AFP

At the age of 79, the renowned Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has been reported to have become a father for the seventh time, as per ET Canada's exclusive interview.

During the interview, De Niro discussed parenthood while promoting his upcoming film, 'About My Father.'

At 79 years old, he expressed his views on raising children, acknowledging that while he isn't fond of enforcing rules, it can be crucial at times.

De Niro's representative later confirmed the news of his seventh child. The Academy Award-winning actor is already the father of six children.

He shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model, and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also has a son, Elliot, 24, and a daughter, Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

He is not only an Oscar winner but also takes pride in being a grandfather and inspires his offspring to chase after their aspirations.

‘The Irishman' star is known for his memorable performances in films such as 'The Godfather: Part II,' 'Raging Bull,' and 'Taxi Driver,' among many others. He has won two Academy Awards and been nominated for seven others throughout his career.

The news of De Niro's seventh child comes as a surprise to many, given his age. But the actor keeps working on new projects and advertising their movies without any indication of stopping.

The 'Taxi Driver' star is starting a new chapter in his life as a dad of seven child, and it's evident that family is important to him. He motivates his kids to follow their dreams, despite not thinking of himself as a trendy dad.

The upcoming American comedy film 'About My Father' is loosely based on their lives and relationship with his father.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 26, 2023.

