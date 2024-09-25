Breaking News
Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar amid rains
Local train, flight services hit as Mumbai rains continue to lash city
Commuters struggle through knee-deep water as heavy rains lash parts Virar
Red alert for Mumbai untill Thursday morning, says IMD
BJP leader Pankaja Munde's close aide joins opposition NCP (SP) ahead of polls
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Dictator for life Robert De Niro attacks Donald Trump in a fiery speech

'Dictator for life': Robert De Niro attacks Donald Trump in a fiery speech

Updated on: 26 September,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Robert De Niro accused Donald Trump of wanting to “destroy” America, and branded the scandal-hit Republican a “clown”, who will become a “dictator for life” if re-elected in the November election

'Dictator for life': Robert De Niro attacks Donald Trump in a fiery speech

Robert De Niro and Donald Trump. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
'Dictator for life': Robert De Niro attacks Donald Trump in a fiery speech
x
00:00

Veteran Hollywood star Robert De Niro has launched a scathing attack against the US Presidential runner from the Republican party, Donald Trump, 78.


The Godfather actor has accused him of wanting to “destroy” America, and branded the scandal-hit Republican a “clown”, who will become a “dictator for life” if re-elected in the November election. De Niro mocked him for being incapable of doing anything that requires “structure”, let alone running the country.


As per reports, the actor spoke at the New York première of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis recently where he said, “Just imagine Donald Trump directing this film. It’ll never go anywhere, from total craziness. He cannot do anything. He cannot hold anything together. He wants to destroy the country. He could not do anything that has a structure”.


The movie about a decaying Roman metropolis raises several political issues that are not so different from those the US is facing today, with the director noting, “What’s happening in America, in our republic, in our democracy is exactly how Rome lost their republic thousands of years ago.” De Niro warned, “I see the things in Francis’ film about that, the parallels and so on.  To me, it’s not over till it’s over and we have to go at this wholeheartedly to beat the Republicans. We cannot have that type of person. Everybody has to get out there and vote.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

robert de niro donald trump hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK