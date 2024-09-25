Robert De Niro accused Donald Trump of wanting to “destroy” America, and branded the scandal-hit Republican a “clown”, who will become a “dictator for life” if re-elected in the November election

Robert De Niro and Donald Trump. Pics/AFP

Veteran Hollywood star Robert De Niro has launched a scathing attack against the US Presidential runner from the Republican party, Donald Trump, 78.

The Godfather actor has accused him of wanting to “destroy” America, and branded the scandal-hit Republican a “clown”, who will become a “dictator for life” if re-elected in the November election. De Niro mocked him for being incapable of doing anything that requires “structure”, let alone running the country.

As per reports, the actor spoke at the New York première of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis recently where he said, “Just imagine Donald Trump directing this film. It’ll never go anywhere, from total craziness. He cannot do anything. He cannot hold anything together. He wants to destroy the country. He could not do anything that has a structure”.

The movie about a decaying Roman metropolis raises several political issues that are not so different from those the US is facing today, with the director noting, “What’s happening in America, in our republic, in our democracy is exactly how Rome lost their republic thousands of years ago.” De Niro warned, “I see the things in Francis’ film about that, the parallels and so on. To me, it’s not over till it’s over and we have to go at this wholeheartedly to beat the Republicans. We cannot have that type of person. Everybody has to get out there and vote.”

