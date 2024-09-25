Republican candidate for US presidential polls Donald Trump also stated that earlier attempts by Iran to target him were unsuccessful, but he believes they will try again.

Donald Trump/ AP

Listen to this article Donald Trump claims 'big threats' on his life by Iran; US military on high alert x 00:00

Former United States President Donald Trump has alleged that Iran poses a severe threat to his life. According to Trump, the United States military is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to respond if required. Trump also stated that earlier attempts by Iran to target him were unsuccessful, but he believes they will try again. His statement came after two foiled bids to assassinate him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump stated that 'big threats' on his life by Iran are extremely dangerous not just for him, but for everyone concerned. He, in a social media post, claimed that he is now surrounded by more security men, guns, and weaponry than ever before.

In response to these threats, Congress unanimously approved enhanced Secret Service money, with no opposition from Republicans or Democrats. Trump expressed gratitude for the bipartisan support, which he observed is rare in today's politics.

Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2024

Trump also issued a strong warning, declaring that any attack on a past president would result in grave consequences.

"Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire US Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money for the Secret Service - Zero “NO” Votes, strictly bipartisan. Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker," the Republican candidate for the US Presidential Elections in 2024 said.

Man who attacked Trump at Florida golf course charged with assassination attempt

The man who allegedly stalked out Donald Trump's golf property in Florida for 12 hours and wrote of his wish to kill him was charged with attempted assassination on Tuesday, stated an Associated Press report.

The AP report added that Ryan Wesley Routh was first charged with two federal firearms offences. The enhanced allegations in a five-count indictment reflect the Justice Department's determination that he plotted to kill the Republican nominee by pointing a rifle through the foliage surrounding Trump's West Palm Beach golf course on an afternoon when Trump was playing there. According to authorities, Routh left behind a note describing his intentions.

With agency inputs