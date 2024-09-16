Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old owner of a small construction company in Hawaii, was taken into custody in connection with Donald Trump assassination bid. He reportedly has criticised the former president multiple times.

Former US President Donald Trump escaped uninjured from an attempted assassination at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. This is the second attempt on his life in two months.

The Donald Trump assassination bid occurred on Sunday when the Secret Services agent noticed a suspect with a firearm near the property fence aiming at the former President. The agents fired at the individual, who fled the area but was later apprehended. Trump, who was golfing at the time, was about 300-500 yards from the suspect.

Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign communications director, confirmed the former president's safety and informed the public that no other information was available at the time. "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Cheung said per the Associated Press report.

Trump turned to social media to reassure supporters, stating, "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiralling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!"

The Secret Service was praised for its quick response, and Trump thanked both them and local law enforcement for their efforts. "THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" Trump added.

Donald Trump assassination bid: Suspect arrested

Routh, who has a lengthy criminal record in North Carolina, frequently posts about politics and has only donated to Democratic candidates and charities since 2019, according to the New York Post.

In an April 22 post on X, he criticised Trump and stated that "DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose."

In a 2023 interview with the New York Times, Routh also stated that he was looking for Ukrainian recruits among Afghan soldiers who had escaped the Taliban. He stated that he intended to relocate them, in some cases illegally, from Pakistan and Iran to Ukraine. He stated that dozens had expressed interest.

The New York Times paraphrased him as adding, "We can probably purchase some passports through Pakistan because it's such a corrupt country."

He has expressed pro-Ukraine views in public, prompting interviews with numerous news organisations, including The New York Times and Semafor in 2023.

Donald Trump assassination bid: White House says Prez Biden, VP Kamala briefed

The FBI initiated an investigation into the event, and the Trump campaign headquarters, which is located on the same grounds, has been put on lockdown, stated the PTI report.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the situation and are relieved Donald Trump is safe, said the White House.

"The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," the White House said per the PTI report.

The two condemned the "political violence" following the second assassination bid on the former President.

Joe Biden, according to the PTI report, said that he was briefed about the incident and that the federal probe underway in the matter.

Following the incident, Trump's running mate JD Vance also issued a statement on X wherein he said that he spoke to the former President before the news was public. Vance said that Trump "was, amazingly, in good spirits" and there is "still much we don't know".