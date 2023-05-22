Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump 'stupid"; compares former US President to his characters in 'Killers of The Flower Moon'

Robert drew a parallel to what occurred with the Osage nation to the recent George Floyd tragedy during the Donald Trump administration.

Robert De Niro. Pic/AFP

The starstudded saga 'Killers of the Flower Moon' received much admiration at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival with a nine-minute-long standing ovation at its world premiere. Veteran actor Robert De Niro who plays a pivotal role in the film in a recent media interaction compared his character with former US President Donald Trump.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, director Martin Scorsese commented on his risk-taking trend in filmmaking at a Cannes press conference. Martin said, "Taking risk at this age, what else can I do?" He was joined by actors Leonardo Di Caprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and the leader of the Osage Nation, Chief Standing Bear.

Robert drew a parallel to what occurred with the Osage nation to the recent George Floyd tragedy during the Donald Trump administration. He said, "I don't know a lot about my character. People do things. He has to be charming. He has won people. Why he betrays them all? After George Floyd with systemic racism -that's what it is- what happens there; what we never knew of the Black Street Massacre, it's the banality of evil. It's the things we have to watch out for."

"We see it today; we all know how I'm going to talk about but that guy (Donald) is stupid," added Niro to dig at Trump. "Look with Trump! There are people who think he can do a good job," Robert concluded. Based on a true story and told through the romance between Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is an epic Western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal, reported Deadline. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

