Robert De Niro reveals he's 'not not a fan' of Taylor Swift

Robert De Niro and Taylor Swift. Pics/AFP

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has opened up about his unlikely liking of Taylor Swift's music, joking he owns all of the Grammy award-winning singer's albums.

While talking to Variety about the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival, Robert along with the event's co-founder Jane Rosenthal were asked their thoughts about Swift screening her short film, 'All Too Well', at the festival.

On being inquired if he's a Swiftie, Robert laughed, "I have all of her albums." He added, "I'm not not a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio."

