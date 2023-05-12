Robert De Niro reveals name and photo of his seventh child, says 'This one was planned'

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro revealed last week that he has welcomed his seventh child, a girl, at the age of 79. The announcement surprised many fans, given his age.

Robert De Niro shared the photo of his newborn daughter during a TV interview

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro recently revealed that he has become a father for the seventh time, at the age of 79. He has now shared the first glimpse of his little girl to the world. The actor shared the name and a picture of his newborn on CBS Mornings.

He revealed that he welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen on April 6. The baby girl weighed 8 lbs (around 3.6kh) after birth. In the small clip that was shared on Twitter by the morning television show, the actor also revealed, "This baby is planned." The decision to have the baby was made by both sides and they are "over the moon" with the arrival of their daughter.

During an interview, De Niro discussed parenthood while promoting his upcoming film, 'About My Father.' At 79 years old, he expressed his views on raising children, acknowledging that while he isn't fond of enforcing rules, it can be crucial at times.

Among the Academy Award-winning actor's six other children are daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model, and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also has a son, Elliot, 24, and a daughter, Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

He is not only an Oscar winner but also takes pride in being a grandfather and inspires his offspring to chase after their aspirations.

‘The Irishman' star is known for his memorable performances in films such as 'The Godfather: Part II,' 'Raging Bull,' and 'Taxi Driver,' among many others. He has won two Academy Awards and has been nominated for seven others throughout his career.

The news of De Niro's seventh child comes as a surprise to many, given his age. But the actor keeps working on new projects and advertising his movies without any indication of stopping.

The 'Taxi Driver' star is starting a new chapter in his life as a dad of seven children, and it's evident that family is important to him. He motivates his kids to follow their dreams, despite not thinking of himself as a trendy dad.

The upcoming American comedy film 'About My Father' stars Sebastian Maniscalco and is loosely based on his life and his relationship with his father, played by De Niro. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 26, 2023.