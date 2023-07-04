Breaking News
Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez dies at 19

Updated on: 04 July,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
In a statement to Variety, Robert De Niro confirmed the demise of his grandson

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez dies at 19

Robert De Niro. Pic/AFP; (right) Leandro De Niro. Picture Courtesy/Drena De Niro's Instagram account

Legendary actor Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro has passed away. He was 19. In a statement to Variety, Robert De Niro confirmed the demise of his grandson.


"I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he said in the statement.


Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you . I'm so sorry my baby. I'm so sorry. Rest in peace and eternal paradise my darling boy."

Naomi Campbell also shared her condolences, writing, "Drena heartbroken for you, such a duo, I can't imagine how you must feel, may the lord cover you and hold you in his arms, at this very sad time and loss ...I love you, always here for you."

The cause of death is not known at the moment.

