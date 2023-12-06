Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Robert Downey Jr offered advice at Chris Evans wedding

Robert Downey Jr offered advice at Chris Evans' wedding

Updated on: 06 December,2023 06:54 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

"All of the stuff that made him wonderful and weird when I met him, and made him someone unlike anyone I’ve ever known, is still who he is today”

Robert Downey Jr offered advice at Chris Evans' wedding

Robert Downey Jr. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Robert Downey Jr offered advice at Chris Evans' wedding
x
00:00

Robert Downey Jr. has been something of a "mentor" to his MCU co-stars and they go to him for advice.


The 58-year-old actor, who has battled addiction and been in both rehab and jail in the past, has served as a "mentor" to his fellow stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has always been happy to offer them guidance and support, including at the 'Captain America' star's nuptials to Alba Baptista in September.


His wife Susan Downey told America's Vanity Fair magazine: “I even saw it at Chris Evans’s wedding. Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth were talking to Robert. I was like, Oh right, he is the guy who is…I don’t want to say a mentor, but I just see him as the dude who knows a lot. He’s been through a lot of scenarios, both in life and in work, and has survived a lot.


"All of the stuff that made him wonderful and weird when I met him, and made him someone unlike anyone I’ve ever known, is still who he is today.”

MCU head honcho Kevin Feige praised the 'Iron Man' star for being a "cheerleader" and a source of paternal guidance on the superhero blockbusters, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “We used to joke and say that Robert was the head of the acting department because everybody there looked up to him.

“He took them all under his wing, but not in a subservient sense. He just became their cheerleader.”

