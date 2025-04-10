Robert Pattinson in talks for Dune 3?

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson may soon onboard the upcoming part of the superhit Dune franchise. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has his sights set on the A-lister to join the starry ensemble cast of Dune: Messiah.

Robert Pattinson. Pic/AFP

As Villeneuve puts the finishing touches on the script for the next Dune instalment ahead of a summer shoot, sources say that there’s interest in having Pattinson join the project, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Denis Villeneuve. Pic/AFP

However, no formal offer has been presented, and it is unknown who he would play. The production company, Legendary, had no comment.

As per reports, Pattinson recently co-starred with Zendaya in the A24 film, The Drama, and is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. He is also the star of The Batman, with a sequel set to open in theatres in 2027.

Last year, Legendary confirmed that development on Dune 3 was underway following the blockbuster success of Dune: Part 2. The first two films have earned a combined $1.12 billion at the global box office and won eight Oscars from 15 nominations, with both earning best picture nods.

