Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Robert Pattinson in talks for Dune 3

Updated on: 10 April,2025 07:10 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Hollywood star Robert Pattinson may soon onboard the upcoming part of the superhit Dune franchise. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has his sights set on the A-lister to join the starry ensemble cast of Dune: Messiah.

Robert Pattinson. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson may soon onboard the upcoming part of the superhit Dune franchise. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has his sights set on the A-lister to join the starry ensemble cast of Dune: Messiah.


As Villeneuve puts the finishing touches on the script for the next Dune instalment ahead of a summer shoot, sources say that there’s interest in having Pattinson join the project, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.


Denis Villeneuve. Pic/AFPDenis Villeneuve. Pic/AFP


However, no formal offer has been presented, and it is unknown who he would play. The production company, Legendary, had no comment.

As per reports, Pattinson recently co-starred with Zendaya in the A24 film, The Drama, and is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. He is also the star of The Batman, with a sequel set to open in theatres in 2027. 

Last year, Legendary confirmed that development on Dune 3 was underway following the blockbuster success of Dune: Part 2. The first two films have earned a combined $1.12 billion at the global box office and won eight Oscars from 15 nominations, with both earning best picture nods.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

