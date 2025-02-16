Robert Pattinson called filmmaker Bong Joon Ho his 'master' and shared his experience working with him in the film Mickey 17

Bong Joon-Ho and Robert Pattinson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Robert Pattinson on his experience of working with Bong Joon-Ho for Mickey 17 x 00:00

Actor Robert Pattinson, director Bong Joon-Ho, and fellow cast members attended the German premiere of their upcoming film, Mickey 17, at the Berlin Film Festival 2025. The actor called filmmaker Bong Joon Ho his 'master' and shared his experience working with him in the film, reported Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 sci-fi novel 'Mickey 7', 'Mickey 17' revolves around a directionless man living shortly who signs up for a job as an "expendable" or disposable employee sent on dangerous missions who is automatically regenerated if he perishes on the job, reported Deadline.

In the film, he will be joined by actors Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

In a press conference at the Berlin Film Festival, Pattinson said it was "incredible" to work with Bong, whom he described as "a master":

"Bong is a Mount Rushmore director for me," he noted, as quoted by Deadline. Adding to it, the Oscar nominee Colette said that it was the first time in her career she had said yes to a movie before even reading the script.

'Mickey 17' is director Bong's first feature film after his Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' in 2019. As per Deadline, the director acknowledged his love for film and said he aims to direct movies across all genres.

"I want to make films of all genres. That's my life goal...even if I'm a little scared of musicals. I draw my inspiration from many sources. Even looking at your faces, I get many ideas. As a writer-director, I'm constantly writing in my head."

Mickey 17 will be theatrically released in Korea on February 28, followed by Warner Bros on March 7 in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the shooting for actor Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman Part II' will start at the end of 2025. Pattinson said that he couldn't share plot details about the anticipated film; however, he confirmed that it is going to be "cool", reported Deadline.

Pattinson also discussed the film's delay, noting, "It's a while...everything feels so long ago because Covid just erased three years."

Pattinson's confirmation comes after the film's release date had been delayed from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027, by Warner Bros., and director Reeves said at the Golden Globes that The Batman Part II will start shooting at some point in 2025, as per the outlet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever