The actor shared that he did get "frightened" recently after watching a specific horror movie before meeting with its director for something else

Robert Pattinson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Robert Pattinson reveals he can’t watch horror movies anymore: 'I’m too sensitive now' x 00:00

Actor Robert Pattinson opened up about his reaction after watching a horror film recently and said that now his reaction is not like before.

ADVERTISEMENT

He admitted in a conversation with his 'Mickey 17' director Bong Joon Ho that he "used to watch a lot of really dark stuff" when he "was younger and just think, like, 'Yeah, this is cool," "things have changed," reported People.

"Now, I'm too sensitive," he said. "It's strange -- you would think it would go the other way around: As you get older, you become less frightened of these. But I can't watch horror movies anymore."

The actor shared that he did get "frightened" recently after watching a specific horror movie before meeting with its director for something else,

"He'd done this horror movie, and I watched it, and I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house," Pattinson recalled, not naming the director. "And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives, waiting for the person to come in."

He continued, "And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. My girlfriend [Suki Waterhouse] came in, and she was like, 'What is happening?! Why do you have two knives in your face and you're sleeping?! reported People.

"It was probably a squirrel," Pattinson added of the noise he heard.

While talking about another thing that makes him nervous, he mentioned that he "was sweating so much" when the day came for him to film a dance sequence for Die, My Love, his upcoming movie with Jennifer Lawrence.

"I did this movie with Lynne Ramsay, and she's a really good dancer, and Jennifer Lawrence, really good dancer," he continued, referencing Die, My Love. "And they just find it so easy, and they're like 'Just dance, it's just music playing, just dance'," reported People.

Mickey 17 is in theaters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever