Breaking News
GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Robert Pattinson reveals he cant watch horror movies anymore Im too sensitive now

Robert Pattinson reveals he can’t watch horror movies anymore: 'I’m too sensitive now'

Updated on: 09 March,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The actor shared that he did get "frightened" recently after watching a specific horror movie before meeting with its director for something else

Robert Pattinson reveals he can’t watch horror movies anymore: 'I’m too sensitive now'

Robert Pattinson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Robert Pattinson reveals he can’t watch horror movies anymore: 'I’m too sensitive now'
x
00:00

Actor Robert Pattinson opened up about his reaction after watching a horror film recently and said that now his reaction is not like before.


He admitted in a conversation with his 'Mickey 17' director Bong Joon Ho that he "used to watch a lot of really dark stuff" when he "was younger and just think, like, 'Yeah, this is cool," "things have changed," reported People.


"Now, I'm too sensitive," he said. "It's strange -- you would think it would go the other way around: As you get older, you become less frightened of these. But I can't watch horror movies anymore."


The actor shared that he did get "frightened" recently after watching a specific horror movie before meeting with its director for something else,

"He'd done this horror movie, and I watched it, and I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house," Pattinson recalled, not naming the director. "And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives, waiting for the person to come in."

He continued, "And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch. My girlfriend [Suki Waterhouse] came in, and she was like, 'What is happening?! Why do you have two knives in your face and you're sleeping?! reported People.

"It was probably a squirrel," Pattinson added of the noise he heard.

While talking about another thing that makes him nervous, he mentioned that he "was sweating so much" when the day came for him to film a dance sequence for Die, My Love, his upcoming movie with Jennifer Lawrence.

"I did this movie with Lynne Ramsay, and she's a really good dancer, and Jennifer Lawrence, really good dancer," he continued, referencing Die, My Love. "And they just find it so easy, and they're like 'Just dance, it's just music playing, just dance'," reported People.

Mickey 17 is in theaters. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

robert pattinson hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK