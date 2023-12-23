Breaking News
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse engaged?

Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:17 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are reportedly engaged and expecting their first child after 5 years together. The couple has kept their relationship private but they are now planning to marry

Robert Pattinson with Suki Waterhouse. Pic/AFP

Good news for all the fans of Hollywood star Robert Pattinson as it has been reported that the 'Twilight' actor is now engaged to his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. The couple recently sparked buzz when Waterhouse was photographed wearing a diamond ring on that finger -- are engaged, a source confirmed PEOPLE.


"They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them," the source said. Earlier in November, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The insider told PEOPLE that the actor "can't wait to be a dad."


"He's so ready," said the source. "His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky." Meanwhile, the Daisy Jones & the Six star has the "special glow" and "seems very happy," the source said. The duo fueled engagement rumours earlier this week after Waterhouse was photographed wearing a ring on her left hand while walking around London on Monday in photographs published by TMZ, as per PEOPLE.


Waterhouse announced their pregnancy while performing onstage at Mexico's Corona Capital Festival last month. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) a fan shared a video in which she addressed her glittery pink outfit, telling the audience, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on." The crowd cheered and applauded as she opened the feathery coat she was wearing over her formfitting minidress to reveal a baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working," she added jokingly.

Pattinson, 37, first met Waterhouse, 31, in July 2018, when they were spotted showing PDA in London. Four years later, the couple made their red-carpet debut, attending the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, in early December 2022, reported PEOPLE.

