Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

Actor Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot were denied service at an Australian restaurant for not meeting the smart-casual dress code

Russell Crowe. Pic/AFP

Actor Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot were denied service at an Australian restaurant for not meeting the smart-casual dress code.

The couple went to eat at Mr Miyagi, a Japanese-fusion establishment in Melbourne, with outfits worn when they played tennis earlier in the day, but the staff was quick to deny them entry, reports 'New York Post'.

"He (Russell) went there wearing a brand new Ralph Lauren polo having just played a game of tennis and was turned away," Crowe's manager Grant Vandenberg told the 'Daily Mail Australia'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe)

The restaurant describes itself as "casual but fancy" where "work gear, activewear, singlets, and thongs (flip-flops)" are forbidden.

As per 'New York Post', the management doubled down on their decision to kick out the 'Gladiator' star, saying no one is above their rules.

"We treat everyone the same. It doesn't matter who you are or if you are Russell Crowe.

We've got a dress code that we push across every level," restaurant owner Kristian Klein told 'The Herald Sun'.

"We are consistent with it and I don't feel like it's unreasonable," Klein said. "But I know personally if I'm in my thongs (flip-flops) and my boardies (shorts), I'm not going to try and go to a nice restaurant, because I wouldn't be dressed appropriately," Klein added.

Meanwhile, the terrifying trailer of the film 'The Pope's Exorcist' has dropped. The trailer unravels the terrifying possession of a young boy and an intervention by Father Gabriele Amorth played by the Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe.

The film is based on the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, and follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

Directed by Julius Avery, the movie has its screenplay written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a screen story by Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary and Chester Hastings.

Also Read: Brad Pitt goes on dinner date with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever