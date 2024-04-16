Rust armourer to serve time in prison

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the Rust armourer who loaded the live round into the gun that Alec Baldwin held when it discharged and killed the film’s cinematographer, will serve 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the Rust armourer who loaded the live round into the gun that Alec Baldwin held when it discharged and killed the film’s cinematographer, will serve 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

The decision was delivered on Monday after a jury found Gutierrez-Reed guilty. She is now the first crew member to be convicted for her role in the accidental shooting, and death of Halyna Hutchins.

Involuntary manslaughter charges in New Mexico carry a sentence of 18 months, and a fine of up to $5,000, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Gutierrez-Reed has been at the Santa Fe Adult Detention Facility since March, when she was determined to be liable of involuntary manslaughter. During the hearing, a discussion on the lack of remorse Gutierrez-Reed expressed from phone calls that were monitored while she was awaiting sentencing, was underway.

Prior to the delivery of her sentence, Gutierrez-Reed, 26, asked to be issued probation rather than serve time in prison. She said she was “young and naive” when she accepted the armourer position, “but took my job as seriously as I knew how to”.

The armourer concluded, “The jury has found me in part at fault for this God-awful tragedy but that doesn’t make me a monster; that makes me human.”

