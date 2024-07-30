Breaking News
Ryan Reynolds confirms his and Blake Livelys fourth child is a boy

Ryan Reynolds confirms his and Blake Lively's fourth child is a boy

Updated on: 30 July,2024 09:29 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The actor confirmed the sex of their fourth child, a baby boy named Olin, in a heartfelt Instagram post

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Pic/Instagram

Ryan Reynolds has officially shared the news about the newest addition to his family with his wife Blake Lively. The actor confirmed the sex of their fourth child, a baby boy named Olin, in a heartfelt Instagram post.


The revelation came as Reynolds expressed his condolences to John Bell, a devoted Wrexham AFC fan who has been open about his personal grief following the death of his son, Jake.



In a heartfelt message, Reynolds acknowledged Bell's loss and connected it to his own joy.


"I want to share with you that I too have a son and that if ... boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I've done a pretty damn good job," Reynolds wrote.

The actor's gesture was a nod to the strength and love Bell has shown despite his own challenging times.

Earlier this week, at the premiere of the 'Deadpool and Wolverine' movie in New York City, Reynolds revealed his son's name, Olin.

Ryan Reynolds, known for his wit and charm, also playfully teased about the anticipation surrounding their baby's name, particularly referencing Taylor Swift's supposed involvement in an earlier interview reported by E! News. "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is," he quipped earlier, "and I will say this: we're still waiting."

The couple, who married in 2012 after a year of dating, expressed their joy over expanding their family.

Ryan Reynolds, 47, previously emphasised their excitement about welcoming their fourth child during an interview reported by E! News.

"Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," he shared, adding, "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."Known for his roles in Marvel's Deadpool series and beyond, Ryan Reynolds has been open about his joy in fatherhood, particularly as a father of daughters.

"I know girls," he stated in a previous interview, adding, "So I'm kind of hoping for that."

His humorous anecdotes about growing up with brothers and now having a household full of lively children have resonated with fans worldwide.

The couple, who have been married since September 2012, are also parents to three daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, according to Page Six.

The announcement of their fourth child's arrival was first hinted at in February 2023 when Blake Lively shared photos showcasing her baby bump on social media.

