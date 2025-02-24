SAG Awards 2025: Adam Brody reunited with his Nobody Wants This co-star Kristen Bell on stage and the two revisited their viral kiss from the show

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody

Listen to this article SAG Awards 2025: Adam Brody shows 'Nobody Wants This' co-star Kristen Bell why he is a good kisser, latter has the perfect comeback x 00:00

Actor Kristen Bell turned host for Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday night at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles. On stage, she reunited with her 'Nobody Wants This' co-star Adam Brody and the two discussed their kissing scene from the much-loved and appreciated Netflix series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody reunite

In between awards, Kristen Bell suddenly said, "Adam, I can feel you back there" while rolling her eyes. Adam emerged on stage with a clicker in his hand and said, "I know, because that's the type of chemistry you and have. We both know that I'm your favorite costar."

Brody then used the clicker to go through some images displayed on the screen till he landed on a scene from 'Nobody Wants This' that sees him and Bell kiss.

Looking at the picture, Brody went on to analyse it and called himself a good kisser. "It's the kiss, you see, none of these other guys have kissed you like that. It's the hands. They're my signature move. So let them know. Let them all know".

Proud of his analysis, Brody hands over the clicker to Bell and says, "You can keep that. Okay? I'll see you at work, costar."

After Brody proudly exits the stage, Bell continues to use the clicker and takes the audience through some images which sees Bell kissing her previous co-stars on screen. All the pictures had her co-stars romantically cupping her face, in a fashion similar to that of Brody. Ending the presentation, Bell joked, "Guess it's my signature move!"

About Nobody Wants This

According to the streamer's synopsis, Nobody Wants This follows “an agnostic sex podcaster [Bell] and a newly single rabbi [Brody] [who] fall in love." However, their romance begs the question — "can their relationship survive their wildly different lives and meddling families?"

The show has been renewed for season 2. The new season will seen actress Leighton Meester in special role. Interestingly, Meester has a connection with the lead actors. While she is married to Adam Brody since 2014, Meester played Blairf Waldorff in the series Gossip Girl which had Kristen Bell as the narrator.

Kristen Bell returns as Gossip Girl narrator

Bell also returned to her role as the narrator of the beloved series Gossip Girl at SAG Awards. She read, “Hey everyone, Gossip Girl here. One of my sources, Lainey86, sends me this: Spotted at table 8, Jeff Goldblum has a wicked appetite and a peek behind the curtain reveals he likes his green eggs with ham. And look who it is, not-so-lonely boy Timothée Chalamet sitting next to a hot steak, medium rare, au poivre, with a side of broccoli. Leighton, none of this is gossip, it’s just all about food!” To which, Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf in the series, replied, “I’m sorry, I’m just really hungry,” and took a bite out of a sandwich.