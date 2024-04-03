p-article Scarlett Johansson in Delhi? Viral photo shows ’Black Widow’ star sitting on a cycle rickshaw
Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Scarlett Johansson in Delhi Viral photo shows Black Widow star sitting on a cycle rickshaw
<< Back to Elections 2024

Scarlett Johansson in Delhi? Viral photo shows 'Black Widow' star sitting on a cycle rickshaw

Updated on: 03 April,2024 04:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Most fans are familiar with Scarlett Johansson because of her work with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson in Delhi? Viral photo shows 'Black Widow' star sitting on a cycle rickshaw

Scarlett Johansson Pic/X

Listen to this article
Scarlett Johansson in Delhi? Viral photo shows 'Black Widow' star sitting on a cycle rickshaw
x
00:00

Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson’s picture from Delhi has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter. The picture in question shows the 'Black Widow' star sitting on a cycle rickshaw in the national capital. She smiles gracefully clad in a floral blue dress and putting her hair in a top-knot bun. Check out the post below. 





However, further digging showed that it is an edited picture. The photo is of an Instagram user who visited India in 2023. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Semtkızı 🦅Weltreise🌍Backpacker 🎒 (@nilgulyoruk)

Scarlett made her acting debut at the age of 8 in 'Sophistry', an off-Broadway production with Ethan Hawke, and since then she never looked back.

Today, most fans are familiar with Johansson because of her work with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. She debuted in the role with ‘Iron Man 2’ and has since reprised it in films like ‘The Avengers’, ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, and ‘Captain America: Civil War’. 

Johansson made her film debut in the fantasy comedy ‘North’ (1994) and is also the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Tony Award and a BAFTA Award, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

After appearing in minor roles in ‘Fall’ and ‘Home Alone 3’ in 1997, Johansson attracted wider attention for her performance in the film ‘The Horse Whisperer’ (1998), co-starring director Robert Redford.

Johansson's roles in ‘Lost in Translation’ and ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ established her as among the most versatile actresses of her generation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Scarlett will be seen in a crime thriller titled 'Featherwood'. Johansson will portray Carol Blevins, a heroin addict and "Aryan Princess featherwood" (property of a gang member) who became one of the FBI's most important informants during an epic, six-year investigation into the murderous, neo-Nazi crime and drug syndicate known as the Aryan Brotherhood Of Texas. She also has 'Project Artemis' with Channing Tatum. Johansson will serve as producer under her These Pictures banner. She is also rumoured to be a part of the new ‘Jurassic World’ film, which has a July 2, 2025, release date.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

scarlett johansson the avengers Avengers Endgame hollywood news Hollywood News Updates
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK