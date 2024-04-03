Most fans are familiar with Scarlett Johansson because of her work with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson Pic/X

Listen to this article Scarlett Johansson in Delhi? Viral photo shows 'Black Widow' star sitting on a cycle rickshaw x 00:00

Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson’s picture from Delhi has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter. The picture in question shows the 'Black Widow' star sitting on a cycle rickshaw in the national capital. She smiles gracefully clad in a floral blue dress and putting her hair in a top-knot bun. Check out the post below.

Scarlett Johansson is in Delhi ? 😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/62N05YGvH8 — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) April 3, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

However, further digging showed that it is an edited picture. The photo is of an Instagram user who visited India in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Semtkızı 🦅Weltreise🌍Backpacker 🎒 (@nilgulyoruk)

Scarlett made her acting debut at the age of 8 in 'Sophistry', an off-Broadway production with Ethan Hawke, and since then she never looked back.

Today, most fans are familiar with Johansson because of her work with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. She debuted in the role with ‘Iron Man 2’ and has since reprised it in films like ‘The Avengers’, ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, and ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

Johansson made her film debut in the fantasy comedy ‘North’ (1994) and is also the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Tony Award and a BAFTA Award, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

After appearing in minor roles in ‘Fall’ and ‘Home Alone 3’ in 1997, Johansson attracted wider attention for her performance in the film ‘The Horse Whisperer’ (1998), co-starring director Robert Redford.

Johansson's roles in ‘Lost in Translation’ and ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ established her as among the most versatile actresses of her generation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Scarlett will be seen in a crime thriller titled 'Featherwood'. Johansson will portray Carol Blevins, a heroin addict and "Aryan Princess featherwood" (property of a gang member) who became one of the FBI's most important informants during an epic, six-year investigation into the murderous, neo-Nazi crime and drug syndicate known as the Aryan Brotherhood Of Texas. She also has 'Project Artemis' with Channing Tatum. Johansson will serve as producer under her These Pictures banner. She is also rumoured to be a part of the new ‘Jurassic World’ film, which has a July 2, 2025, release date.

(With inputs from ANI)