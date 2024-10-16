Sean 'Diddy' Combs made a comeback on social media this Tuesday after being away for a while following his arrest in a sex trafficking case, see the post in question

Sean 'Diddy' Combs made a comeback on social media this Tuesday after being away for a while following his arrest in a sex trafficking case. His post surprised many, as he’s currently in jail in Manhattan, having been denied bail twice. His first public post was a birthday message for his youngest daughter, Love Sean, who just turned seven. Diddy is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center while he waits for his trial, which is set for next May.

Sean Diddy celebrates daughter Love Sean's birthday

Sean 'Diddy' Combs posted a series of sweet photos on Instagram showing moments with him and his daughter. He captioned it, "Happy Birthday @loveseancombs, daddy loves you." The same pictures were shared on Love's account, which is managed by her mom, Dana Tran, along with a photo of her birthday cake. The caption read, "2 Years of Life and Love."

She continued the caption, “I can sing my ABCs & Count to 50. I ask 'What chu doing' to everyone I know. I like to dance, cook, and sing. I look for bugs and animals when I play outside. I get happy when I eat yummy food. I LOVE my Family! I am Kind, I am Brave, I am Smart, I AM LOVE.”

Sean Diddy files new appeal for pre-trial release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs', who is facing trials for sex trafficking, racketeering, and several other allegations of sexual assault, has filed file a new plea for pre-trial release, reported Page Six. His legal team has filed a third appeal for pretrial release with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The appeal challenges the Southern District of New York's decision to deny him bail twice.

Combs' defence team is asking for his immediate release on suitable bail conditions, claiming alleged insufficient evidence for detention and alleged legal errors in the court's decision. The rapper was arrested last month. He pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his trial.

The prosecutors were tensed that the rapper would attempt to intimidate the witnesses and obstruct the case if granted bail. They also suggested that he carried a flight risk given his wealth status and private jets. The hip-hop star was willing to pay up to 50 million dollars as bond and also offered his 48-million dollars Miami mansion as well as his mother's home as collateral.

Furthermore, "Combs told the judge he was willing to wear a GPS monitor, promised to limit his travel to Miami and New York, and claimed he would sell his private plane, which is reportedly stationed in Los Angeles. The defence has made an argument in its appeal that the government has failed to provide clear and convincing evidence that Combs poses a danger to the community or has engaged in witness tampering, calling the claims "vague" and "speculative," as reported by Page Six.

(With inputs from ANI)