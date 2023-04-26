Season 3 of 'The Witcher', the last with Henry Cavill, to be released on June 29

The five-episode Volume 1 will be released globally on June 29, with Volume 2, including the season's final three episodes, set for July 27

Henry Cavill. Pic/AFP

Netflix has released the first official teaser trailer for Season 3 of 'The Witcher', says 'Variety', revealing a glimpse at the final episodes starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia before Liam Hemsworth takes over the role in Season 4.

The five-episode Volume 1 will be released globally on June 29, with Volume 2, including the season's final three episodes, set for July 27. 'The Witcher', reports 'Variety', stars Cavill as the monster-slaying White Wolf, Freya Allen as princess of Cintra and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg. Joey Batey, Mimi Ndiweni, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Wilson Mbomio and Tom Canton are also set to return in Season 3.

The first teaser reveals that Season 3 is going to take a haunting, ghastly turn, adds 'Variety'. Upon first glimpse, Geralt takes a swig of a liquid that transforms his eyes into a deep, demonic state. "Now, for the first time, I understand real fear," he says in bone-chilling fashion. Cavill exited 'The Witcher' with news that he would reprise his role as Superman in an upcoming Warner Bros. film, playing the hero for the first time since 2017's 'Justice League'.

But since then, DC Studios chief James Gunn revealed that Cavill would not be reprising his role as Superman. Instead, Gunn will direct 'Superman: Legacy', which will tell "the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas." Casting details have yet to be announced.

