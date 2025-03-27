Selena Gomez admits that she made mistakes in her past relationships

Actress-singer Selena Gomez has talked about her past relationships and shared that she learnt a lot of lessons and made mistakes

In a combined interview with her fiance Benny Blanco for the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, she looked back on past relationships, reports people.com.

Gomez and Blanco spoke about conflict resolution, arguing with your romantic partner and how sometimes it can be emotional and overblown.

"I’ve been guilty though to start. I think for me, I necessarily felt like in other situations of mine I was very reactive. I think that’s why I was alone for five years because I really needed to collect myself," Gomez said in the podcast episode.

She also noted that it's taken time for her to mature and she isn't sure she would have been emotionally ready to be with Blanco.

"I think in the past, that’s why I said to him all the time 10 years ago it’s not that I wouldn't have wanted to be with you, I just wouldn’t have been in the right headspace, and I don’t think you deserved what I had gone through before," said Gomez.

She continued: "I’ve learned a lot of lessons and I’ve made mistakes and I just want this to be right. So for me, that was a lesson that I had to learn."

"I think girls can equally want to be right. For me, it was really difficult in the past and he's made it unbelievably easy so that if I even get to the point where I’m so frustrated, he's like very quick to understand," said Gomez.

She concluded by saying that Blanco's patience helped her change her headspace and shift her frame of mind from reacting too quickly.

The couple began dating in 2023, going public with their relationship in December 2023. They got engaged the following December when Blanco surprised an apparently "grumpy" Gomez.

