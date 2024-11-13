Breaking News
Selena Gomez celebrates boyfriend Benny Blanco's 'Sexiest Man Alive' contender title

Selena Gomez celebrates boyfriend Benny Blanco's 'Sexiest Man Alive' contender title

Updated on: 13 November,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Selena Gomez expressed her admiration on Instagram, saying that Benny Blanco loves her unconditionally and even gets her favourite Taco Bell Mexican pizza

Selena Gomez. Pic/AFP

Selena Gomez showered her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, with love and support after he made it onto PEOPLE magazine's "Sexiest Men Alive" list in 2024.


The actress and singer on Tuesday took to Instagram to express her admiration, saying that Benny loves her unconditionally and even gets her favourite Taco Bell Mexican pizza.


In her post, Selena shared a picture from Benny's feature in PEOPLE, along with a caption that read, "Not only do you love me unconditionally... you always get me my Taco Bell Mexican Pizza."


Apart from this Selena also added a romantic quote by William C Hannan for Benny, saying, "I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do."

The couple recently charmed fans with their fun-loving nature, dressing up as characters from Alice in Wonderland for Halloween.

Selena transformed into Alice, wearing a sheer tulle grey dress with a black bow.

Benny Blanco didn't hold back in his portrayal of the Mad Hatter, embracing a vibrant and eclectic style. He sported a bottle green silk shirt adorned with floral accents and layered it with a tan blazer.

 
 
 
 
 
During an interview with PEOPLE, Benny revealed that he even mastered a homemade version of Taco Bell's signature meat, knowing how much Selena loves the fast-food favourite.

The couple have been together since 2023 and often leaves fans in awe by sharing special moments from their relationship.

