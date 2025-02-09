Selena Gomez, whose film ‘Emilia Perez’ is one of the top contenders in the upcoming edition of the Oscars, is celebrating Galentine’s Day with Jennifer Aniston

Picture Courtesy/Selena Gomez's Instagram account

Listen to this article Selena Gomez celebrates ‘Galentine’s Day’ with Friends star Jennifer Aniston x 00:00

Hollywood actress-singer Selena Gomez, whose film ‘Emilia Perez’ is one of the top contenders in the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards, is celebrating Galentine’s Day with ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Selena took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures from an event for her fashion and beauty brand.

She wrote in the caption, “Had so much fun celebrating Galentine’s Day with @jenniferaniston”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Earlier, Selena had an emotional outburst after the President of the United States Donald Trump issued orders for deportation of illegal immigrants. The actress-singer apologised to the the Mexican nationals, whom she called “My people”, for the action being taken by the US government.

The video resulted in her getting conservative backlash online, reports 'Variety'.

“I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry”, a crying Gomez said in a video on her Instagram Story Monday. “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise".

As per 'Variety', several conservative commentators criticized her for posting and crying over illegal immigrants being deported from America. Selena deleted the video and posted a since-deleted response on her Instagram Story, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people".

Right-wing political host Tomi Lahren posted a video on X slamming the actress-singer and called her a “certified moron".

“This is why we don’t take our political advice from Disney child stars”, she wrote.

Since President Trump’s inauguration last week, his administration has prioritised reenforcing efforts to deport illegal immigrants from the country. On Sunday, ICE reported 956 arrests and 554 detainers were lodged in a single day.

Selena has expressed her disagreements with the Trump campaign before. Speaking with 'Variety' in October during the Los Angeles premiere of her Oscar-nominated musical 'Emilia Perez', Gomez said that she “definitely wants to stand by my people.” The actor’s comments came when asked to respond to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist remarks against Puerto Rico at a Trump rally in New York.

Earlier, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress, 32, marked New Year's Eve by sharing a series of videos and photos of herself and the music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco, on Instagram just weeks following their engagement.

Selena Gomez kicked off her slideshow with a shot of a paper plate with beans on which someone scratched "I love you" in ink, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She also included a cozy selfie with Blanco, as well as a shot from a glam couple's night out in which he kissed her hand.

As per ‘People’, Selena Gomez also shared a video seemingly from the same evening, in which she and Blanco shared a smooch.

She included a photo of the pair posing while peering at a security footage monitor at a T.J. Maxx store. The gallery was rounded out by a picture of Gomez and her younger sister enjoying New York City restaurant Serendipity 3's iconic frozen hot chocolate, and a mirror selfie displaying Gomez's engagement ring.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever